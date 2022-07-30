After row involving Lt Governor, Delhi rolls back new liquor policy

Delhi News Today, Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23 Updates: Amid the ongoing investigation by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a faceoff between the Lt-Governor and the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the state has decided to rollback the new liquor policy.

“We have decided to end the new policy and have given directions for government shops to open. I have ordered the chief secretary to ensure that there should be no corruption through these shops and no illegal alcohol is sold in Delhi. I have also asked him to ensure that there will be no chaos during the transition period,” Sisodia said.

Hitting out at the BJP for using central agencies to target the AAP government, the Deputy CM stated: “I will put forward the excise policy of two states. In Gujarat, alcohol is prohibited but illegal liquor (nakli sharab) worth thousands of crores is sold. It’s spurious liquor which has even led to the death of people. This is the Gujarat model. On the other hand is the Delhi model. We brought in a new excise policy last year before which alcohol was sold in government-run outlets which were prone to corruption, like promoting specific brands. There were few private shops but friends of powerful people ran them after procuring licenses at minimal fees. We finished this system and started a new policy.”

He added, “Earlier, the annual revenue was Rs 6,000 crore but under the new policy, it was set to be Rs 9,500 crore. However, because this policy ended corruption, a ploy was hatched by these people to ensure that the new policy failed. One by one, they threatened private players by using the name of ED and CBI. And hence, many were forced to close down. Under the new policy, there could have been 850 shops (like earlier), but currently only 468 are operational.”

Continuing his tirade, Sisodia said: “Their aim is to create an alcohol shortage in Delhi and reduce the quantum of legal liquor being sold. He’s citing data from BJP ruled areas on how many people one shop caters to: Gurgaon 4,166 people, Noida 1,390, Bangalore 12,189, and Goa 761. In Delhi, even if all shops reopen, the figure would have been 22,707. With 468 shops, it is one shop for 41,192 people.

“They want to encourage the sale of illegal and spurious liquor… They have even threatened Delhi government officials by using the names of ED and CBI,” he added.