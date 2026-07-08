House collapses in Delhi’s Rohini amid heavy rain; several feared trapped

A multi-storey house in Delhi’s Rohini collapsed Wednesday evening, trapping several people.

Two people were pulled out of the rubble as police, NDRF and other emergency teams rushed to the site and were joined by locals in the search and rescue efforts, news agency PTI reported.

The collapse occurred at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini Sector 16, coinciding with heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the weather contributed to the incident.