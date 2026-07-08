House collapses in Delhi’s Rohini amid heavy rain; several feared trapped

The collapse occurred at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini Sector 16, coinciding with heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi.

Written by: Alok Singh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 06:17 PM IST
Heavy rain led to the collapse of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Rohini. (PTI Photo)Heavy rain led to the collapse of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Rohini. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A multi-storey house in Delhi’s Rohini collapsed Wednesday evening, trapping several people.

Two people were pulled out of the rubble as police, NDRF and other emergency teams rushed to the site and were joined by locals in the search and rescue efforts, news agency PTI reported.

The collapse occurred at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini Sector 16, coinciding with heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the weather contributed to the incident.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments