Delhi: Rohini lake project to be completed in 8 months

A project to develop a park and recharge the lake at Rohini with treated wastewater from the nearby Rohini sewage treatment plant (STP) is set to be completed in around eight months, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The park and the Rohini lake will together cover an area of 80 acres in Rohini’s Sector-25. “Eight lakes will receive and recharge 68 MLD (million litres per day) of treated water from the STP…”, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. The project is expected to help recharge groundwater and reuse treated wastewater.

After wastewater is treated in the STP, the treated effluent will be further polished to achieve a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) level of 3 mg/litre. In-situ measures like natural wetlands will be used for further treatment of the effluent. It will then be released into the lake. According to an analysis report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for March, treated water released from the Rohini STP did not meet standards with regard to BOD, chemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids, ammoniacal nitrogen and dissolved phosphates.

The project is likely to improve the underground aquifers, according to a communication from the DJB.

The project, which is part of the Delhi government’s ‘City of Lakes’ project, will be completed in eight months. Lakes and water bodies are being rejuvenated across the city as part of the City of Lakes project. Work is being taken up on 23 lakes and 250 water bodies as part of the project.

The aim behind the project at Rohini is to also turn the area into a “tourist spot” which will also be a source of recreation, according to the DJB. Trees will be planted in the area, and the lakes will have pedestrian pathways and jungle trails. A children’s park, parking spaces, and a cafeteria are on the anvil. A ‘water garden’ along with an outdoor museum on water harvesting in the country will be set up near the lakes.

The smaller lakes that will be part of the complex will include one with natural wetlands, a fish pond, an aeration lake, and another one that can remove nutrients from rainwater runoff.