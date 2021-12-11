Delhi: Rohini court blast could have been bigger

A day after a low-intensity blast took place inside courtroom 102 at Rohini district court, the Delhi Police has been informed by forensic experts and the NSG that the “tiffin bomb’s” circuit was not assembled properly, due to which only the detonator and not the half kg ammonium nitrate-based explosives went off, The Indian Express has learnt.

“Forensic experts said the bomb was placed in a steel tiffin and had ammonium nitrate-based explosives. It also had a significant amount of shrapnel. But during assembly, it was not placed properly… It appears only the detonator exploded… It was not a crude bomb and the angle of terrorism cannot be ruled out,” said a police source.

Police, after the explosion, had found a 12-volt battery, shrapnel, white ammonium nitrate powder, and an electronic circuit wire at the spot.

Police said it was a “minor low-intensity explosion” and that the device was in a black backpack that was left in the courtroom by an unknown person.

Several teams of the Special Cell scanned CCTV footage and found that cars entered the court from three gates. “On scanning footage from 8 am-10 am, we found that around 253 cars entered the court from these three gates. We have noted down the registration numbers and are calling the owners for questioning. We are trying to ascertain who came with the bag. We are also scanning CCTVs in the buildings, though the video is not clear,” a senior police officer said.

The investigation team also met the naib court who was injured in the blast, head constable Rajeev, who said he did not see anyone suspicious. He said court proceedings were underway when the explosion took place.

HC orders security audit of courts

The High Court has ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner to constitute a team of experts for security audits of all court complexes. It also ordered security personnel to frisk everyone entering city courts and round-the-clock monitoring of buildings through CCTVs.