Delhi: Rohingya refugees from Jammu detained at office

Rohingya refugees during a verification process initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, (PTI Photo)

Seventy-one Rohingya refugees from Jammu have been detained by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in West Delhi’s Inderpuri, said officials on Friday.

The refugees came from Jammu on Wednesday night and were camping outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vikaspuri. On Thursday, they were picked up by Delhi Police and sent to the FRRO office.

The refugees were protesting against alleged illegal detentions in Jammu and wanted to renew their cards, said police officials. The 71 include women and children.

Sabber Kyaw Min, founder of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, said, “We have not been able to meet the refugees. Police have detained them all. They were suffering in Jammu and now the government is not helping them here and planning to send them back to Myanmar. We are in talks in UNHCR to let the refugees stay here for some time.”

At West Delhi’s Inderpuri on Friday, many families were separated as the officials sent them to stay in different rooms. The men said they were not allowed to see their children or spouse.

Mohammed Ali (38), a refugee who’s staying with a group in the FRRO facility, said, “I am scared because I have not seen my wife and our three children. The police picked us up in vans and sent us here. They tested us for Covid and have now left us.”

A senior police officer from West district, who did not wish to be named, said, “We didn’t arrest anyone but sent the refugees to FRRO. We were instructed to shift the refugees from Vikaspuri to Inderpuri. They have detained over 71 persons and kept them at their centre.”

Sabber said there are 27 families at the centre now. Last week, over 100 refugees were detained for the same reason.

Mohammad Rafiq (31) said he had come from Jammu to renew refugee cards: “My parents, elder siblings, wife and our eight-year-old daughter have valid cards which need to be renewed. I am unable to meet any official or my wife. We think we’ll either be arrested or sent back to our country.”