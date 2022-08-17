scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Rohingya refugees in Delhi to be shifted to EWS flats and get police protection: Hardeep Puri

Over 1,000 refugees are expected to move to the 250 flats under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in Bakkarwala.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 1:42:49 pm
At a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav, File)

For a decade, they have lived in camps and huts in Kalindi Kunj and Madanpur Khadar in South East Delhi. But for the first time, Rohingya refugees will soon get EWS (economically weaker section) flats in West Delhi’s Bakkarwala.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday that the Centre had decided to shift the refugees to EWS flats in Bakkarwala.

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection,” he tweeted.

Over 1,000 refugees are expected to move to the 250 flats under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in Bakkarwala. The decision was taken in a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi government and Delhi Police.

In 2018, a massive fire engulfed the houses of Rohingya refugees living in Kalindi Kunj and Madanpur Khadar. Many rebuilt shanties but another fire in 2021 destroyed the homes again. Rohingya refugees were forced to shift to tents, which were being provided by the Delhi government.

Puri also said that India respects and follows the UN Refugee Convention 1951.

“Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” he tweeted.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:42:49 pm

