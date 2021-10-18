Delhi: 45% of total robbery cases from 5 districts

Five districts — Northeast, South, East, Outer and Outer North — have reported the maximum number of robbery incidents till October 7 this year. In total, 1,662 robbery incidents have been reported across 15 districts this year as compared to 1,446 in last year.

In a recent crime review meeting at the Delhi Police HQ, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana met all DCPs, including the six who were newly appointed, and discussed the current graph of robbery incidents along with a prevention strategy.

As per data provided by police, 174 incidents took place in Northeast district between January 1 and October 7 this year as compared to 167 incidents in the same period last year. “This year, 156 robbery incidents were reported from South district as compared to 138 last year; 147 from East district as compared to 156 last year; 144 in Outer Delhi as compared to last year’s 107; and 139 in Outer North Delhi as compared to 93 incidents last year,” a senior police officer said.

During the meeting, Asthana asked the DCPs to explain their strategies to prevent such incidents. One of the DCPs said they have deployed personnel in crime-prone spots and they were briefed on physical descriptions of serial offenders. “He claimed his spotter team had picked up around 800 people matching the description, and found 73 are involved in previous incidents,” the officer said.

“In total, 1,662 incidents of robbery took place and 3,140 persons have been arrested this year. The police chief has directed all DCPs to start free registration of FIRs,” an officer said. During the same period in 2020, 1,446 incidents were reported.

Asthana, in the meeting, also reviewed the reaction time of the PCR unit, now working with district police. “Among top 10 low-performing stations, Bindapur police station is first on the list with a response time of 12.11 minutes; Samaypur Badli station personnel reached the spot in 11.37 minutes; Janakpuri had a response time of 11.11 minutes; while Okhla station responded in 9.56 minutes,” the officer said.

4 robberies in Dwarka

Meanwhile, at another meeting, a senior officer was pulled up following a spate of five robberies in Dwarka, which took place in the span of two-and-a-half hours. The police chief came to know that no senior officer visited the spot after the incident and made elaborate arrangements to stop them, it is learnt.

The incidents took place on October 12. Unidentified men in stolen black Santro first intercepted a hotelier, Bansidhar Jha, who was returning home on his two-wheeler. “Around 12.30 am, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and made off with Rs 1,700 and his phone. An FIR was lodged at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. The second incident took place an hour later in Dwarka Sector 9 and the target was bank manager Naresh Kumar. They robbed his bag, containing Rs 4,500 in cash and phone at knife point,” a senior officer said, adding that an FIR of robbery was lodged at Dwarka (South) police station.

When contacted, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said, “We have lodged FIRs and are working to solve the case. Appropriate action has been taken against police personnel.”

In the third case, Vipin Yadav (24), a parking attendant in a hotel at Aerocity, was targeted at 2.30 am. “He was walking near the DCP’s office in Sector 19 when the car stopped near him; the men robbed his phone and Rs 1,200. An FIR was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. The last incident took place five minutes later near the roundabout of Vegas Mall where the assailants intercepted a man, robbed Rs 500 as well as his phone,” the officer said.

Asthana asked range officers concerned about action taken when the first incident took place and why they did not flash a message about the car. All 15 DCPs have been directed to go on night patrol every day, said the officer.