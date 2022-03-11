Five men rob Rs 1.1 crore at gunpoint, donate Rs 1 lakh at temple; arrested

The Delhi Police arrested five persons for allegedly robbing Rs 1.1 crore in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The accused had allegedly targeted two employees of a businessman and hit their scooter before robbing them at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Nearly a week after the incident, police arrested the five after identifying them with the help of newly installed CCTVs near Chandni Chowk market. A senior police officer said the accused had also donated Rs 1 lakh of the robbed amount at a temple but were identified with the help of technical evidence and arrested from Northeast Delhi.

On March 3, two employees of a Rohini-based businessman collected Rs 1.1 crore from a jeweller in Chandni Chowk. They were going back to their office on a scooter when a bike hit them. “Three men were on the bike. They pulled out their pistols, threatened the victims and took the bags with money,” said police.

One of the accused is a former employee of the jeweller who gave the other accused information about the money.

During enquiry, police found that the accused donated Rs 1 lakh at Khatushyam temple. Police started scanning CCTVs that were recently installed on the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Over 300 CCTV cameras were installed in the Chandni Chowk market. Police said the men were spotted in the footage and identified.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Based on the evidence, we arrested them from the trans-Yamuna area. We have also recovered Rs 1 crore robbed amount. The team also found several other stolen articles like gold. We are investigating the matter further…”

The accused told police they received information from the jeweller’s former employee and planned the robbery. They had also vowed to donate the money at a temple, which they did after the robbery.