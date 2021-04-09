Delhi: Two arrested for using pet monkeys to threaten, attack and rob

The Delhi Police has arrested two robbers who allegedly used their pet monkeys to attack people and commit robbery. On Thursday, the accused were caught along with the monkeys in South Delhi’s Chirag.

Police said the robbers, Balwan Nath (26) and Vikram Nath (23), used the monkeys to scare and attack people. A senior police officer said the monkeys were trained to “threaten” the victims by shrieking and jumping around. When the victim would panic and scream for help, the men snatched their wallets or phones.

#JUSTIN: Two men have been arrested by the @DCPSouthDelhi‘s team, who allegedly used their pet monkeys to attack people and commit robbery. The accused were caught along with two monkeys in Chirag Delhi.@IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/B3GjLR0J9E — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) April 9, 2021

On March 2, an incident was reported from Malviya Nagar where an advocate was robbed by the men.

We received a PCR call from a man saying he was threatened by some men, who had monkeys. They took Rs 6,000 in cash from him. An Investigating Officer reached the spot and found three men had come to the spot with monkeys. The accused made the victim sit in an auto, instructed the monkeys to sit beside him, and then robbed him,” Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said.

An FIR was registered at Malviya Nagar police station and a team was deployed to identify the criminals. During the investigation, the police checked multiple CCTVs in the area and sent informers to collect information.

“We conducted several raids in and around Delhi to nab the accused. On Thursday, we received a tip that two men were at Chirag bus stand with monkeys. Our team rushed there and apprehended the men along with their monkeys,” said the DCP.

The accused confessed to the crime and told the police they were on their way to commit another robbery with the animals. Their associate, Ajay is absconding and raids are underway to arrest him too.

Police said the three men played instruments at weddings and other events. They caught the monkeys from the Tughlakabad Fort Jungle around three months ago.

The men were also booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act for “exploiting” animals. The monkeys were sent to an wildlife SOS centre.

The accused are involved in other cases of snatching and robbery with the same modus operandi. Police said they are checking their previous involvements.