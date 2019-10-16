Delhi: Robber in hiding, cop poses as girlfriend to lure him out

Five days ago, three men allegedly robbed a Swift Dzire from a driver working for a cab aggregator after smashing a beer bottle on his head in Mundka. During investigation, police found that one of the accused was in constant touch with his girlfriend, and officers got in touch with her.

Then began the operation to lure Somvir (23) into a trap, during which police took his girlfriend’s phone and got a woman constable to pretend to be her. She then called him to a park in Rohtak on Monday and said she wanted to introduce him to a friend, but he was in for a surprise when he saw police personnel waiting for him.

Somvir and his two associates had booked a cab from Peeragarhi on October 10. When they reached Mundka, they allegedly hit the driver with a bottle and fled with the car. They then headed to Haryana, where they got petrol filled but fled without paying. “Police showed a dossier of known carjackers to the complainant, and he identified Somvir. CCTV footage from the area also confirmed it was him,” said a senior officer.

“We started checking his call detail records and found that he was in constant touch with his girlfriend. We got her number and approached her. She told us he was not taking her calls but was only communicating with her via WhatsApp and SMS. We convinced her to cooperate and started using her SIM card. A woman constable then started communicating with him,” said the officer.

“The constable exchanged several messages with him and asked him to come meet her and a friend. He refused to meet in the capital, saying he might get caught, but after some convincing, agreed to meet at a park in Rohtak,” the officer added.

Police said the woman constable went to the park with Somvir’s girlfriend, and pretended like the two were friends.

“A few officers were inside the park in plainclothes and once Somvir sat with the women, he was arrested.”

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said: “Somvir confessed to his crime and told police about his associates Pradeep (21) and Manoj (26), who were later arrested by a team led by Station House Officer Surender Sandhu. Somvir was earlier involved in a case of ATM robbery in Haryana, and he met Pradeep and Manoj in Bhiwani Jail. It was Pradeep’s plan to rob cars.”