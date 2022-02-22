Unmanned barricades serve no purpose, cause harassment to public: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday took note of the presence of unmanned barricades on roads in the national capital and asked the Delhi Police to place on record the protocol that they follow in relation to setting up of barricades in the city, while initiating a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought status reports from the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Delhi government, the Centre, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and listed the matter for hearing on April 13.

“The issue raised by Shri O P Goyal requires consideration since the unmanned blockades on the roads prima facie serve no purpose and do indeed cause inconvenience and harassment to the public at large. Such barricades are also being used to set up and run kiosks or parking vehicles,” said the court.

The court registered the PIL on its own on the basis of a letter written in December 2021 by Goyal to the Prime Minister. Goyal is stated to be the president of the Delhi Pradeshik Agarwal Sammelan.

In the letter, he raised grievances with regard to the setting up of unmanned barricades in Kalkaji, Govindpuri and CR Park Police station areas, saying that these disrupt the free flow of traffic and cause harassment to the public.