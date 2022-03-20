Delhi roads to soon get pedestrian signboards

In a first, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install ‘pedestrian signage boards’ across 1,200 km roads in Delhi. Currently, city roads only have overhead and route signages for motorists.

According to officials, pedestrian signboards will have information about a particular stretch such as markets in the vicinity, distance to the nearest metro station, bus stop and auto stand. It will also provide information on the nearest hospital as well as ATM facility. For visually impaired persons, information will be given in Braille.

“The objective is to provide pedestrian friendly roads. For instance, if a person is visiting Lajpat Nagar for the first time, they can look at the signboard and get information such as how far the market is, where the bus stand is located and other such things. These boards will be installed across all roads,” said a PWD official.

Currently, such boards have been installed near Lajpat Nagar flyover and the department will start installing them across the city.

Besides, the PWD has decided to repair and redevelop all footpaths and walkways across the city to make them more accessible and differently abled- friendly.

According to officials, footpaths and pavements at several locations and roads are in a poor condition and have been encroached upon. “Due to broken pavements and encroachments, pedestrians are facing difficulty in walking on roads. There are several stretches that are not differently abled- friendly and ramps are missing or broken and constructed improperly. Thus, to make footpaths accessible, the department has decided to repair all footpaths in the city,” said a senior PWD official.

The PWD has also issued tenders for repairing footpaths and pavements such as those on B J Marg on Outer Ring Road to Springdales School; under the Ber Sarai flyover to Masjid Moth road; Aruna Asaf Ali Marg; Dev Prakash Shastri Marg; Baba Gang Nath Marg; Nelson Mandela Road; Captain Vikram Batra Marg to Burari Chowk; Mehrauli-Badarpur bypass road among others.

Officials also said that on several existing footpaths, paver blocks have settled in and are missing in patches, manhole covers are not placed properly, and kerbstones at a few places are also missing. They also said debris is lying on them and vegetation is growing in some places.

The PWD will also repair all drainage systems and construct missing drains on footpaths. “Illegal encroachments are being removed and drainage lines are also being improved to avoid waterlogging during monsoon,” said the official.

The department has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines to all engineers and staff to redevelop footpaths and make them walkable for pedestrians on priority. It also directed all executive engineers in charge to personally ensure that improvements are implemented from one end to another.