Petition seeks removal of ‘unnecessary’ police barricades from Delhi roads

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on a petition seeking removal of “unnecessary and hazardous” barricading from the roads in the national capital, and strict compliance with the standing order on the use of mobile barricades.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while asking authorities to respond to the petition, listed the case for hearing on November 24.

A petition filed by Jan Sewa Welfare Society states that there is a “menace of unmindful and erratic installation” of mobile barricades by police on the roads and in residential colonies. The plea states that the same is a violation of the guidelines contained in a 2018 standing order on usage of iron barricades.

“The petitioner is also aware of the fact that one of the reasons for huge traffic jams in Delhi is unnecessary barricading of roads by the Delhi Police. It is evident that mismanagement and unprofessional attitude of the Delhi Police in installation of iron barricades on several roads all over Delhi causes grave hardship and inconvenience to the safety, security and welfare of the public,” the organisation has said in its petition.

According to the petition, the guidelines specify that barricades need to display the names of police stations they belong to, have necessary fluorescent paint or reflective tape in case they are used during the night, the staff deployed near them also must wear specially designed fluorescent jackets, they under no circumstances should be left unmanned, and they should be positioned in such a manner that while the traffic slows down for checking, heavy vehicles should not have difficulty moving.

The petition states that barricades are not only causing inconvenience to the general public but are also putting lives at risk. “It is so because someone hitting the barricades while driving is bound to sustain severe injuries which may eventually prove to be fatal,” reads the petition.