Delhi: Roads in Mayapuri & Mangolpuri industrial areas to be upgraded, says Satyendar Jain

Damaged roads in Delhi’s Mayapuri and Mangolpuri areas will be upgraded soon, said Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain Friday.

Jain chaired a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and took stock of the condition of roads in the two industrial areas.

He gave clearances to upgrade 22 roads in Mayapuri industrial area in Phases 1 and 2 and said roads in Mangolpuri will be upgraded too. After the upgrade, the transport system in the area will be revived which should boost the economy in the two areas.

Residents had been complaining about the condition of the roads that were broken, filled with potholes and get easily waterlogged. Authorities were working on the drainage system in the areas earlier this year.

Jain also spoke about the procurement of ambulances by DSIIDC through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. He said, “The Delhi government will procure 13 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances through the CSR fund of DSIIDC.”