Delhi: 61-year-old man dragged out of car, thrashed in road rage incident at Rohini

A 61-year-old man was allegedly dragged out of his car, thrashed, and robbed by two unknown persons in an incident of road rage at Delhi’s Rohini.

The victim alleged that the accused were angry as he did not give them space for their bike to pass through. The accused ran after locals gathered at the spot, and the victim was taken to a hospital by the police.

The victim, identified as Harikesh Sharma (62), works as a property dealer at Nithari. A case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station against the accused but no arrests have been made yet.

According to the FIR registered Friday, the victim was driving towards his office when two bike-borne men stopped him. The FIR stated that the accused shouted “Can’t you give space on the road. Wait, we’ll teach you (a lesson).”

Sharma said, “I was going to my office when the boys stopped me near Uttam Nagar. They were shouting as they wanted space but there was a lot of traffic. I tried to explain that I can’t move my car but they didn’t listen. They walked towards me and one of them punched me. They took my spectacles and threw them and hit me again. I was scared. They dragged me out of the car and bit my fingers. My gold ring fell during the commotion. I think they stole it.”

According to the FIR, locals and commuters gathered at the spot while the accused were attacking the man. They tried to stop the fight. The accused panicked and fled from the spot.

“I thought they would have hit me more if the locals hadn’t intervened. I tried to stop them and held their bike but they managed to escape on foot. The locals and police took me to the hospital” said the victim.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm. The victim was rushed to SGM Hospital and later referred to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital for treatment. Police said he is in a stable condition and suffered minor injuries on his eye and face.

A senior police officer said, “We responded to the PCR call within minutes and the police is in touch with the victim. We are scanning CCTVs in the area to identify the accused. They will be arrested soon.”