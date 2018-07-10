Delhi: Road rage accused may lose licence for three months

The transport department said that incidents of road rage are caused due to recklessness and negligent attitude of drivers, resulting into violent behaviour with others. The transport department said that incidents of road rage are caused due to recklessness and negligent attitude of drivers, resulting into violent behaviour with others.

The Delhi government is set to move a proposal seeking to suspend the driving licence of persons involved in incidents of road rage for at least three months.

This was revealed before Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar on Monday during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to authorities to take preventive steps so drivers do not resort to “violent behaviour on roads/ streets/ highways of the city”.

The PIL, filed by final-year Delhi University law student Anubhav Gupta, also alleged that wrongdoers who resort to violent behaviour on roads cannot be brought to book easily due to multiple lacunae in the law.

Delhi Police, however, opposed the allegations made by the student and said “lane discipline is being enforced and wrongdoers are prosecuted as per provisions enshrined in law”.

The Delhi government submitted: “In order to curb this nuisance in the future, a proposal will be put forth by answering respondent (Delhi government’s transport department) to suspend the driving licence of the persons accused of road rage for at least three months”.

“Further, it is also proposed that the driving licence shall be returned to such offenders only after a two-day refresher training course to be conducted by the institution/motor driving training school authorised for the said purpose by the Department of Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi,” Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Devesh Singh submitted.

The central government’s standing counsel Anil Soni contended that there are several provisions in the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act which cover road rage, to which the bench responded: “it is a serious issue and the authorities should deal with it.”

The petitioner also contended that that there should be guidelines which “act as deterrent to possible offenders”. The transport department said that incidents of road rage are caused due to recklessness and negligent attitude of drivers, resulting into violent behaviour with others.

The department said that a sub-committee would be constituted with the aim to identify measures to improve driving skills and inculcate road safety habits in the drivers.

