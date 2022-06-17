Delhi: Road from Majnu ka Tila to Metcalf House Crossing to be made signal-free

In order to reduce traffic congestion and provide seamless connectivity for commuters, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to implement a back-to-back U-turn facility from the road near Majnu ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, also known as Metcalf House Crossing, in North Delhi.

According to public works department (PWD) officials, the two-kilometre stretch on the Outer Ring Road faces heavy traffic jams during peak hours as well as non-peak hours due to frequent traffic signals. “Due to the traffic coming from Signature Bridge, Wazirabad and Central Delhi, the road between Majnu ka Tila and Chandgi Ram Akhara gets heavily choked. So, to ease the traffic movement, the PWD has decided to widen roads on stretch, remove all traffic signals and implement a U-turn facility,” said a PWD official.

Under this plan, the PWD will remove all the traffic signals and construct loops for U-turns and make this stretch signal-free. The department is also planning to widen the roads and improve road infrastructure such as footpaths and have proper cycle tracks and markings to facilitate safe movement for pedestrians and cyclists. The road widening will also help to separate the vehicular traffic and pedestrians, officials said.

The officials added that the PWD earlier had a plan to construct a flyover between Manju ka Tila and Metcalf House crossing to ease traffic congestion and facilitate smooth movement between Central and North Delhi but now it has planned to implement U-turn scheme and widen the existing road to decongest the road.

Once the U-turns are in place, commuting towards Delhi University, Vidhan Sabha, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines and Timarpur will be smooth. Further, traffic on the Outer Ring and the vehicles going to and from North and Central Delhi will also have smooth travel.

Further, the PWD is also planning to install solar studs for decoration and automatic LED street lights on this stretch. These street lights will switch on after sunset and automatically turn off at dawn.

Tenders have been floated for the construction of the U-turn and road development works. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3 crore.