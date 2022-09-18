Delhi Road Crash Report: More fatal accidents at night, West District most accident-prone

Road accidents during the day are more than those during the night in Delhi but night crashes result in more deaths, according to Delhi Road Crash Report 2021, released by the Delhi traffic police. Daytime crashes caused more injuries, it said.

Of the 2,673 daytime crashes, 561 resulted in fatalities while of the 2,047 nighttime crashes, 645 ended in fatalities, the report said. It also indicated that fatal crashes are more likely between 6 pm and 3 am.

The number of accident deaths started increasing after 6 pm with the one hour between 6 pm and 7 pm accounting for 44 deaths in 2021. It peaked at 123 between 11 pm and midnight. The period from 2 to 3 am accounted for 30 fatal crashes.

Who gets into fatal crashes and when?

The police said the number of hit-and-run cases was higher between 8 pm and 1 am. The period from 7 pm to 1 am had mainly pedestrians as fatal crash victims.

The highest number of fatal crashes involving both heavy transport vehicles and cars happened between 9 pm and 2 am. Crashes caused by two-wheelers were highest between 8 pm and midnight.

The report suggested this was because the police presence is more visible during daytime and higher speeds at night owing to less congestion.

Where do fatal crashes occur?

The West District is the most crash-prone region with 187 out of 648 crashes resulting in fatalities.

The most dangerous traffic circles are Burari (80 crashes), Bawana (52), Mangolpuri and Nangloi (49).

The largest number of pedestrian fatalities happened in the West, Outer North, and Northwest districts.

The roads with the highest fatal crashes were the Outer Ring Road and Ring road, with a combined 180 fatalities, compared to 220 fatalities on the next eight most dangerous roads.

Black spots: Accident-prone spots in Delhi

Bhalswa Chowk on the Outer Ring road is the most dangerous black spot with eight deaths.

While Shastri Park black spot has caused the fewest deaths (4) among the top ten black spots, it has the highest number of accidents (25) and 22 injuries. The most dangerous black spot of 2020, Azadpur Chowk, caused only two deaths and four injuries in 2021, down from nine deaths and 22 injuries.

In the 2021 list, of the ten most dangerous black spots, Bhalswa Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Mukarba Chowk and Mukundpur Chowk were also on the 2020 list. A similar number of fatalities were reported in both years.

Black spots at Bhalswa Chowk, Mukundpur Chowk and Siraspur were more prone to daytime fatalities. Punjabi Bagh Chowk. Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur bus stand, Moti Bagh and Nangli Poona black spots are vulnerable to night fatalities. Fatalities during both night and day were reported at Shastri Park and Zakhira Flyover black spots.

More vehicles, more pollution

The Crash Report also takes note of pollution as a problem to be dealt with. Delhi has a high vehicle-to-human ratio of about three vehicles for every five people and the increased number of vehicles cancelled out gains made by conversion of vehicles to CNG, emission standards and industry relocation, the report said.

Among enforcement measures 1,04,369 vehicles were fined for driving without Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and 2,816 impoundments of vehicles older than 10 and 15 years. As many as 26,526 goods vehicles at the border were turned back out of a total of 10,6398 for being non-destined vehicles.

Challans and compounding

While the number of challans in 2021 increased from 10,99,414 to 13,23,556, the compounding amount decreased from Rs 15.87 crore to Rs 9.79 crore. This was because of the change in the number of compounding challans from 2,75,271 to 1,78,634, while court challans increased from 8,24,143 to 11.4 lakh.