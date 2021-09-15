Delhi: Road caves in at Aurobindo Marg

A portion of a road on Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, settled in due to leakage in a water line Monday night. Three vehicles, a DTC bus and two two-wheelers got stuck in the caved-in road. They were rescued safely and no injuries were reported.

Somnath Bharti, the MLA in the area, said, “I reached the spot when the incident took place around 9:30 pm. A crane was deployed to rescue the three vehicles. There were no injuries.” He said that excess stormwater in drains was one of the reasons for the cave-in. He added that there is some trenchless work by cable companies, which could have also contributed to the cave-in. He said restoration work is going on and should be done in a week.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that when there is a leakage in a pipeline under the road, it leads to erosion of the earth below. The crust can only handle it for some time, but eventually, it gives way and caves in.

Officials added that manpower and machinery were deployed when the incident took place and vehicles were removed by hydra cranes.

The Delhi Jal Board started work on the sewer line. They will be working on the restoration overnight, said officials. Once that is complete, the PWD will fill the cavity.

As of now, the part of the road has been barricaded and is closed to traffic.

This is not the first road cave-in of its kind this year. A car had got stuck due to a cavity in Dwarka in July and a huge portion of the road under the IIT Flyover had caved in this August.