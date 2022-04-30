scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Delhi road brawl: 7 men held on assault charges

The incident took place late on Thursday near a school. Police rushed to the spot after a call was made to the police control room complaining of stone-pelting in the area.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 11:20:58 am
During the investigation, police learnt that Wasim and his associates fought with Sahil and his men on Wednesday night.

Seven men were arrested from northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area for allegedly assaulting each other and injuring two passers-by, police said Saturday. While locals alleged the men were involved in stone-pelting and spreading communal hatred, senior Delhi Police officers denied the allegations saying it was a fight over a petty issue.

“There was no stone pelting or communal violence. The men were thrashing each other. During the fight, two men who were passing by were injured. They were taken to the hospital and discharged later,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest).

The accused were identified as Sagar, Gaurav (20), Sahil (24), Shivam (24), Wasim (34), Himanshu (22) and Akib Jawed. The injured men were identified as Zameel Ahmed (42) and Mohammed Farman (20).

During the investigation, police learnt that Wasim and his associates fought with Sahil and his men on Wednesday night. Sahil was injured in this incident. On Thursday, Sahil and his men went to Shakurpur to take revenge and attacked Wasim. “We have booked all seven men for assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation etc,” Rangnani said.

