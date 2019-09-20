Delhi: RML performs its second multi-organ retrieval on man who died in accident

The Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital conducted its second successful multi-organ retrieval on a 22-year-old man from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, who died in a road accident on September 17. The first multi-organ retrieval was performed in 2018 on a 25-year-old.

Advertising

A neurological examination showed that the 22-year-old had suffered severe brain injury. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived. But his condition worsened, and he went into a coma. He was then declared brain stem dead.

“He was the youngest donor in our hospital. We thought of saving lives of other patients through him. We counselled his family members and they agreed to donate his organs,” said Dr L N Gupta, consultant, neurosurgery, head of unit (1), RML Hospital.

While one kidney and the liver was transported to AIIMS, the other kidney was donated to a 43-year-old patient at RML Hospital who has been on dialysis since 2017. The organ donation was coordinated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Advertising

As per the guidelines, once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can approach the family for organ donation. NOTTO protocol and guidelines also stipulate that hospitals have to inform it about a possible organ donation, following which the government body decides the institutes the organs can be sent to based on a list of priority recipients.

The hospital authorities said they are pushing hard to improve facilities for liver and cardiac transplants. To perform the liver transplant in this case, a team of doctors has been sent to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Dr V K Tiwari, medical superintendent, RML Hospital, said: “We are trying our best to provide an in-house facility. We have sent our transplant coordinators for training. The upcoming super-speciality block will have two dedicated OTs for the donor and recipient. This is our teething stage, but by next year, we will be able to perform more transplants.”

The hospital has performed 248 liver transplants so far.