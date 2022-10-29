scorecardresearch
Delhi: Don’t approach media on hospital issues, RML Hospital directs officials

The government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) in Delhi has asked its officials not to approach media personnel for any matter pertaining to the hospital. Violation of instructions will lead to disciplinary proceedings against the official, a circular issued by Deputy Director R B Kushwaha said.

“It has been noticed by the competent authority that some officials of the hospital are directly approaching media/TV personnel in relation to the matter pertaining to the hospital. Attention of all concerned is invited to Rule 8 of CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964, which clearly states that no government servant shall, except in accordance with any general or special order of the government or in performance in good faith of the duties assigned to him, communicate, directly or indirectly, any official document or any part thereof or classified information to any government servant or any other person to whom he is not authorised to communicate such document or classified information,” the circular issued on October 26 said.

The circular requested officials to follow the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. “It is further stated that violation of above instructions may lead to the appropriate action including disciplinary proceedings,” the circular further added.

