Delhi: RML Hospital doctors campaign against steroid use, point to prevalent abuse

Doctors at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have launched a campaign against the skin creams containing steroids that are being sold as an over-the-counter drug. The doctors from RML Hospital’s dermatology department have also demanded a ban on steroids in skin creams.

According to dermatologists at RML, most of the patients who come to the outpatient department (OPD) are those who have been using continuously using creams containing steroids which often results in various side effects, such as serious skin infections, leaving the skin damaged for years even after prolonged treatments.

“A unique meeting of top researchers of IADVL (Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists) and allied sciences working on dermatophytosis was held in Delhi on October 16. India is facing a huge problem of an almost epidemic-like spread of superficial fungal infection of the skin also called ringworm. A common problem that is faced is the self-use of steroid creams by patients that make the infection worse and even more difficult to treat. Such steroid creams are freely available without prescriptions in the country despite repeated attempts by IADVL to ban their over-the-counter availability,” said Dr Kabir Sardana, professor of dermatology at RML Hospital.

Sardana added the organism causing the infection has changed, and a new species has emerged which has been named Trichophyton indotineae. This new species, which emerged in India and has now spread to many parts of the world, causes infections that are more difficult to treat.

According to Dr Manish Jangra, a dermatologist at RML Hospital, steroid abuse has become very prevalent these days. “Steroids in the form of cream on our face can trigger problems which include redness and hair on faces, thin skin of the face and a burning sensation. The biggest cause of the rise of side effects of these steroids is their availability over the counter. I request everyone to not use steroid cream without consulting doctors,” added Dr Jangra.