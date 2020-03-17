Delhi: Long queues outside RML, most return without being tested

At the screening centre at RML Monday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) At the screening centre at RML Monday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

With symptoms such as cough, cold, fever and shortness of breath, hundreds of people have been lining up for coronavirus screening at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital since last week to check if they have the disease. Only a select few are being screened.

In Delhi, only RML and Safdarjung hospitals offer sample collection facilities at the moment. But unless one has travelled abroad or been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, he or she is not being tested.

According to hospital authorities, 25-30 samples are being collected every day.

Among those at RML on Monday was a 29-year-old from Rohini, who returned from Italy on February 29, and has had a sore throat and a runny nose since Sunday. “I just want to be sure, so I am getting tested,” he said, while in line.

With the registration counter set up behind the emergency block, people have to wait for hours for a screening process that takes a few minutes. They are made to fill a self-reporting form and declare symptoms, foreign travel history and contact with any positive case.

Once their turn comes, they are led into a room at the registration counter, where a medic consults them. If they have travelled abroad or been in touch with a positive case and have the symptoms, they are led to screening ward 5 in the adjacent building, through a passage away from the registration, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

This is where they are tested for the virus — samples are then sent to AIIMS in Delhi or NIV in Pune. If the symptoms are serious, they are put in the isolation ward in the hospital. Others are allowed to go home and advised home quarantine until the results come back.

“After I went inside the screening ward on the second floor in the adjacent building, the throat and nose swabs took 15 minutes,” said a 20-year-old who got tested on March 7 after she developed flu-like symptoms on returning from a trip to Indonesia on February 21.

“They asked me if I wanted to get admitted. I declined,” she said. The doctor told her to quarantine herself at home. “I got well after one-two days, so I am assuming I am fine, even though I have not gotten the results yet or heard back from the hospital,” she said on Monday.

Fearing he may have the virus, a 29-year-old working for a company at Gurgaon came with his sister and mother on March 7 — after one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus following a trip to Malaysia and Thailand. He said, “The doctor said that since I do not have any symptoms, I do not require screening.”

A 34-year-old IT professional from Gurgaon, who returned from the US on March 13 and had symptoms of cough and shortness of breath but no fever, said on Monday that he was not screened despite a recommendation from a private hospital to get a test done.

“Around 10 people went with me inside the room after registration. Of us, only one person, who still had a boarding pass in his hand, was isolated and taken away in an ambulance.”

He claimed that only those exhibiting all three symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath, and having foreign travel history or contact with a positive case, were screened.

“I’ve been so scared that I have been keeping away from my three-year-old daughter ever since I returned a few days ago. I live with my parents and wife, and my mother has asthma,” he said.

Many people without either a travel history or contact with a positive case, but with flu-like symptoms or shortness of breath, have been trying to get tested, only to be referred to the OPD or the emergency. A 30-year-old resident of Laxmi Nagar with a cold and sore throat was turned back. “They told me to go to the emergency,” he said.

With only a handful of medics present, the process takes time, leading to a long queue. Most people lining up took more than three hours to get consulted or tested.

A 49-year-old man from Delhi, who works at a Chinese company and came back from Shenzhen on January 20, went to RML March 7 to get screened after he developed some symptoms weeks later. “I first went to Safdarjung, but was told to come here. It was confusing. I feel like they have not provided adequate facilities — it is taking so long to get things done here.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.