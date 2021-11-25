Delhi: 7 hospitalised after poisonous gas leak in RK Puram

At least seven members of a family were rushed to hospital late Monday night after they complained of uneasiness due to a poisonous gas leakage in Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area.

The family at Sonia Gandhi camp, Ekta Vihar complained that they felt “uneasy” and their eyes were itchy because of some unknown gas leaking. They called the police who rushed to the spot with ambulances and Delhi Fire Services.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest) said, “We reached the spot and also informed the DDMA. Five people complained of itching in their eyes. The other two also felt uneasy because of the gas. They were sent to Safdarjung hospital by ambulances. We checked the cooking cylinder but there was no fire or fumes. We don’t know the source of the gas leakage at present and are conducting an enquiry.”

The DFS also went to the spot around 9.30 pm and teams searched the area till 11 pm.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said, “It was reported that some unknown gas leaked in the area. The source couldn’t be traced out. We checked the area and handed over the charge to the police”

Police said that the seven persons are stable now and will be discharged soon.