Delhi: Rita, country’s oldest chimp, on Maaza diet

India’s oldest chimpanzee, 59-year-old Rita, which has been unwell for more than a week in its home in Delhi’s National Zoological Park, is on a liquid diet of fruit juices, particularly her favourite drink: Maaza.

Advertising

Rita’s old age has caused it to restrict movement in its enclosure, which houses an unknown tomb from the Mughal era, officials said.

“Earlier, it used to climb on top of the tomb and sit there watching visitors… it doesn’t move around much now. We can’t take it out as it is quite frail,” zoo curator R A Khan said.

He said Rita does not suffer from any illness, but is weak due to old age. “It would enjoy eating apples and other fruits, but now we have to give that in the juice form. It is unable to eat solid food… Rita enjoys drinking Maaza and we have been giving it crushed almonds, cashews and pistachio with it to give the animal more strength,” Khan said.

Advertising

Rita was born in ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo in Netherlands and was brought to the Delhi Zoo in 1964. Its birthday is on December 15. Zoo officials said it has been living alone after its partner Moni died in 2014. Chimpanzees usually have a lifespan of around 45 years, but in captivity, that can increase.

Khan said Rita had three babies, none of which survived. It has had other companions over the years, one of which was later shifted to Rajasthan.

“Rita is quite intelligent. It would spread its own mat and wrap a warm shawl around during winters,” Khan said, adding that a team of veterinarians have been keeping Rita under observation.

Moni was brought to the zoo from Germany, but officials could not recall when. another chimp,