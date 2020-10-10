Delhi riots: Under home dept scanner, clip of woman ‘pelting stones’

The panel flagged the video with the Home Department on October 7. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Home Department is set to share with the Delhi Police a video clip purportedly showing one Ragini Tiwari, who delivered incendiary speeches on Facebook live in the run-up to the Northeast Delhi riots, purportedly indulging in stone pelting with rioters in front of policemen at Maujpur on February 23.

In the clip, shot by journalist Farhan Yahiya, a woman, identified by the Delhi Assembly panel on welfare of minorities as Tiwari, can purportedly be seen engaging in verbal altercations with security personnel even as stone pelting between two sides rages on outside the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station.

Security personnel can be heard pointing out the absence of women police staff.

The lone woman stands behind policemen for a few seconds before proceeding to pick up a piece of brick and throwing it towards the other side.

The panel flagged the video with the Home Department on October 7. Principal Secretary (Vigilance) Rajeev Verma, acting as Principal Secretary (Home) BS Bhalla’s link officer, conveyed to the panel that the department will flag the video with police as it has done in the case of seven other clips.

The Indian Express had Friday reported that the Delhi Police has responded to the department, saying it is analysing and trying to assess the date, time and location of four such clips, including two purportedly showing police complicity with rioters, while action has been taken in case of three clips.

It is also learnt that the Delhi Police has responded to the department’s communication flagging five near identical FIRs against five Muslim youths filed between 3 pm and 9.25 pm on February 27 — all of which stated that the accused were found with live desi kattas in their right pockets at different locations and different times. The Indian Express had reported about these FIRs on September 17.

“The investigation in the said FIRs is still in progress. All the cases were registered under Arms Act with the allegations of recovery of illegal weapons from the possession of the accused persons. All the police officials of the district as well as outer force were kept on high alert. The patrolling staff was directed to conduct extensive search. They were specifically directed to look for and recover illegal firearms. The accused persons were apprehended on February 27 by five different patrolling teams at different locations during these operations.

“They were found carrying loaded country made firearms. All the accused persons are presently on court bail. The report u/s 173 CrPC will be filed in court after completion of investigation for judicial verdict,” the police wrote.

The House panel, through the home department, had also sought to know the list of participants at protests against CAA and NRC who have been detained or arrested under charges of inciting violence during the riots. The police wrote back saying it does not maintain any such separate list.

It also said that the complete list of arrested persons cannot be shared at this stage for the sake of a fair investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd