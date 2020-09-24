Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid sent in judicial custody till Oct 22, parents allowed to meet

Former JNU student Umar Khalid.

A Delhi court Thursday sent former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested under UAPA charges in a case related to northeast Delhi riots in February this year, in judicial custody till October 22.

Khalid was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing after his 10 day police custody expired.

His lawyer Trideep Pais asked the court to pass an order to provide Khalid with security inside the jail since there was a threat that he may be attacked. Pais also asked the court to pass a direction to the jail authorities to allow him to carry his spectacles inside the jail.

Khalid also spoke directly to the ASJ, telling him that during his 10 day police custody he did not sign on any papers, he was reading a book that he wants to carry in jail and that he wants to meet his parents before going to Tihar jail.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that since Khalid had to be medically examined and other formalities had to be completed, his parents will have to make it in time to visit him.

The court has allowed Khalid’s parents to meet him, provided they reach on time.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Khalid on March 6 based on information provided by an informer to Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar of the narcotics unit of the Crime Branch. As per the FIR, Kumar said the informer told him that the Northeast Delhi riots in February were part of a “premeditated conspiracy” allegedly hatched by Khalid, one Danish, and two others associated with different organisations.

That FIR states: “Khalid allegedly gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on the streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at the international level about how minorities in India are being persecuted.”

Meanwhile, the disclosure statements of accused persons in a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police last week in the riots case have also named Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI-ML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan, student activist Kawalpreet Kaur, scientist Gauhar Raza and advocate Prashant Bhushan.

