Prosecution trying to communalise Delhi riots’ UAPA case, Khalid Saifi tells court

Founder of United Against Hate (UAH) Khalid Saifi, who is accused in a UAPA case of the northeast Delhi riots case, through his lawyer told a Delhi court Wednesday that the prosecution is attempting to communalise the narrative of the riots.

The submissions for bail were made by senior advocate Rebecca John who appeared on behalf of Saifi before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The court will pronounce its order on the bail arguments after her rebuttals to the prosecution’s arguments are complete.

On allegations that Saifi attended a protest site at Jantar Mantar, John told the court, “Jantar Mantar was a protest site opened for the public, nothing secretive about it. Since times immemorial, people have gone there to air their grievances.”

On allegations that Saifi met Umar Khalid, John told the court that there was no evidence on it. On the prosecution’s claim that Saifi had addressed a meeting, John said, “Assume that’s true, even then that’s not evidence of any robust kind which can corroborate their story of conspiracy.”

John then read out messages from the WhatsApp group, DPSG, in which the participants had mentioned how they should protest outside the CM’s office over police inaction.

“How this incriminates me beats my reasoning or imagination. I own the message. The message only says that the police have not been able to control riots and there should be accountability. Even if I have asked the CM to hold a press conference, that’s within my rights as an Indian citizen,” John told the court.

On the prosecution’s allegations that that protest was communal, not organic and that it was a conspiracy of silence, John told the court, “Every protest is organised. Even if it wasn’t organic, it doesn’t help their case…The protest was not communal except that the persons who were against the Bill belonged to a particular community.”

John told the court that the prosecutor was selectively reading WhatsApp chats. “Either you read it together or don’t. But I object to the attempt made by the prosecution to take out messages in isolation. In the same chat, there are messages about Delhi Police and Paramilitary forces attacking peaceful protestors. Why is prosecution attempting to communalise the narrative? Don’t lay the narrative on one community. Don’t brush aside the actions of Delhi Police, that too is apparent from reading of this WhatsApp group,” John told the court.

John then told the court that they should read the messages in the group and take it’s literal meaning and not put meaning in those messages. “We have to take messages for what they are. Prosecution basing arguments on conjectures, inferences is impermissible in law.”

John told the court that the prosecution was running the whole case on the basis of WhatsApp chats and wrapped up the hearing by stating, “Conspiracies are hatched in silence but conspiracies are not silent. Cogent evidence has to be shown even for conspiracy.”