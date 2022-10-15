scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi riots: On the run for two years, woman accused in head constable Ratan Lal’s murder arrested from Noida

Sources said the woman is accused of allegedly being present in the “active mob” and “provoking” people to kill Lal and attack then DCP Amit Sharma and then ACP Anuj

Senior officers said police were looking for her after the court declared her a proclaimed offender, but the woman kept changing her hideouts and her phones were switched off. (Representational / File)

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested from Noida in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Police sources said the woman was allegedly part of the mob that attacked Lal and other senior officers in Chand Bagh.

The woman had fled her home after being named a suspect in the case. Two years on, police said they traced and arrested her.

Senior officers said police were looking for her after the court declared her a proclaimed offender, but the woman kept changing her hideouts and her phones were switched off. “We had to find her and suspected that she must be in touch with her family in Delhi one way or another. It was then that we started checking call detail records of her relatives. Frequent calls came from an unknown phone number; the number was of a customer care executive and the location was traced to Noida. This was suspicious since there were many calls between the executive and the family,” said a senior police officer.

A team under DCP Sanjay Sain conducted technical surveillance of the number and found the suspect’s location in Noida Sector 63.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies
Xi, the CCP, and IndiaPremium
Xi, the CCP, and India
An attempt at tilting the balance of power: How the government is trying ...Premium
An attempt at tilting the balance of power: How the government is trying ...

Sain said, “A trap was laid and the woman was caught on Thursday. We found that she had moved to Noida and got married recently. She was interrogated and confessed to her crime. She said she was active during the riots in Northeast Delhi. She was actively involved in anti-CAA/NRC protests as well.”

Sources said the woman is accused of allegedly being present in the “active mob” and “provoking” people to kill Lal and attack then DCP Amit Sharma and then ACP Anuj.

Sain said the woman lived at different rented accommodations after the riots to evade arrest. She then got married to a man who got her a job as a customer care executive at a Noida-based company.

Advertisement

During questioning, police said the woman revealed that she never used her phone and would only contact her relatives from her office number or use internet calling apps in order to hide her call records.

On October 2, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested a 33-year-old man from Aligarh in the same case. The accused, Mohd Wasim, was caught after a call he made to a neighbour was traced.

More from Delhi

Wasim is accused of allegedly planning and making crude bombs, and attacking the police with them and other weapons during the riots, police said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 07:32:05 am
Next Story

Four arrested with toy pistol near PU hostel

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement