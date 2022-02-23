Two years since Northeast Delhi riots, police say over 2,450 people arrested

Nearly two years after the Northeast Delhi riots, the Delhi Police have said they have arrested 2,456 people in connection with the violence and filed chargesheets in 52 per cent of the cases.

The riots broke out between February 23 and February 25 in several parts of Northeast Delhi in 2020. More than 581 people were injured during the riots and 53 lost their lives during the violence. Out of the 53, two police personnel—IB officer Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal—were also killed.

As many as 758 cases were registered by the local police, Crime Branch and Special Cell. The Special Investigating Teams (SITs) of the Crime Branch were investigating cases of murders (53) and heinous crimes while the Special Cell was asked to “unearth” the conspiracy behind the riots.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said Wednesday the SITs and Special Cell cases are investigated by deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers under the supervision of the Special Commissioner of Police.

Talking about the arrests, the spokesperson said they arrested 2,456 people in the last two years and around 1,610 accused have been named in chargesheets. Out of the total arrests, 411 accused have been arrested by the SITs and 21 by the Special Cell. Many of them have been released by the court now.

“We have seen that 798 accused are Hindus and 812 are Muslims… A court handling the Delhi riots cases observed that…the investigation has not been done on communal lines…,” added the officer.

Delhi Police also claimed they have solved over 58 per cent of the riots cases—394 cases solved by the local police, 45 by SIT and one by Special Cell.

“We have filed chargesheets in 398 cases so far. After the main chargesheets, we filed 315 supplementary chargesheets and submitted them in courts,” said the spokesperson.

The cases are being heard at four special courts and trials have started in 338 cases. The courts have convicted accused persons in two riots cases.

Under the Supreme Court’s direction, retired Justice S N Gaur has been appointed as the claims commissioner to estimate damages during the riots. The police have received 2,599 applications from local residents for such claims.