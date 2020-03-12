Delhi Riots: Temple body seeks release of man who ‘kept vigil’, was arrested by police

The area is a Muslim majority one, with around 10 Hindu households. As part of their nightly vigil, residents there were keeping guard outside the Ram temple. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File) The area is a Muslim majority one, with around 10 Hindu households. As part of their nightly vigil, residents there were keeping guard outside the Ram temple. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

A temple association in Northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, which was recently hit by riots, wrote to court officials Wednesday, appealing for the release of a man who was allegedly arrested from outside the temple Sunday. Relatives and eyewitnesses said Usman Saifi (45), a welder and resident of Mustafabad’s Nehru Vihar, was picked up by police outside a Ram temple in the locality after Sunday midnight while carrying out a vigil with two other men.

The area is a Muslim majority one, with around 10 Hindu households. As part of their nightly vigil, residents there were keeping guard outside the Ram temple. On Wednesday, the Shri Ram Dharmik Samiti wrote to “Magistrate sir, Karkardooma Court” appealing for Usman’s release. “In our area, both Hindus and Muslims have maintained unity,” said the letter, adding that Usman had taken the responsibility of looking after the temple. “Kindly release this person on bail. Aapki ati Kripa hogi,” it read.

DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said, “ A case of rioting has been registered against the men at Dayalpur police station, and they have been arrested after verifying facts.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.