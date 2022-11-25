scorecardresearch
Delhi riots: Sharukh Pathan caught passing piece of paper to co-accused in court, judge orders inquiry

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has ordered the Delhi Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the identity of the person about whom the slip was handed over by Pathan and submit a report in three weeks.

Sharukh Pathan was photographed pointing a gun at a Delhi Police head constable during the northeast Delhi riots. (File)

A Delhi judge has ordered an enquiry after Sharukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during the Northeast Delhi riots, passed a slip of paper containing his friend’s name to a co-accused.

The judge was examining a witness in this case when he noted that Pathan, who was produced from judicial custody, passed a piece of paper to co-accused Ishtiyak Malik. The judge called Malik over to the front of the courtroom facing him and asked to show the paper.

Malik told the court that he dropped it in Pathan’s stand. The paper contained a phone number and the name of a man scribbled on it.

Pathan told the court that the man was his friend and “brought it from the jail itself to be passed over to his co-accused”.

In December 2021, the court had framed charges against Pathan and four other accused persons. The judge charged Pathan under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Charges were also framed under sections 353 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:14:18 pm
