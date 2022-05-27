Watch | Delhi riots’ accused who pointed gun at cop gets big welcome while on parole

Following a court order granting four-hour custody parole to Sharukh Pathan, the man who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, to meet his 65-year-old ailing father, videos have surfaced showing Pathan being welcomed by a crowd near his home.

“A team of police personnel of the third battalion picked him from jail and after his meeting with his parents, again lodged him in jail,” a senior police officer said.

On May 23, Pathan was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat to meet his father. The court was of the view that it was taking a humanitarian approach to grant the relief, further ordering that Pathan be brought to his parents’ residence.

The court had said Pathan had been denied bail multiple times but the fact that his father had undergone angiography had been verified. The court said, “Parents are aged and have ailments…In these circumstances, the court is inclined to take a humanitarian approach and thus, the application is allowed.”

The court had said that the parole was only to meet his ailing parents and no other person.

Pathan’s lawyers had argued that he had been granted custody parole for a day in March this year when his father was scheduled to undergo a coronary angiography surgery at GB Pant Hospital. He could not meet his father, however, since he was in surgery at the time.

A Delhi court had last year framed charges against Pathan under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant from performing duty), 188 (disobedience of order of public servant), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, etc.), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.