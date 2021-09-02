Delhi riots: Sharjeel Imam’s speeches indicated Muslims have no hope, prosecution tells court

While arguing for framing of charges against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a northeast Delhi riots UAPA case, the prosecution told a court that his speeches give a clear indication that Muslims have no hope and his alleged call to burn detention camps was not peaceful.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad made the submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat who adjourned the matter for further hearing to September 4.

On the last date of hearing, the SPP had told the court that Imam tried to create anarchy with his speeches which were addressed to a particular community. He had also submitted that since Imam began one of his speeches with the traditional Muslim greeting ‘Assalamu-alaikum’, it showed his address was meant for a particular community.

On Thursday, Prasad began the hearing by reading out a speech delivered by Imam on January 22 in Asansol. The SPP told the court Imam has “made it abundantly clear that CAA or NRC is not the issue.”

“The issues were triple talaq, Kashmir for which the mobilisation was happening. Also in past speeches, he has given a clear indication that everything is over, as Muslims you have no hope,” Prasad told the court.

The SPP submitted that Imam was challenging the sovereignty of the Indian government. “He says the Indian government cannot formulate the law in India. That is what he questions…This is what I’m trying to say, he is trying to imbibe a sense of hopelessness that we have no hope left,” he told the court.

While reading out a specific portion from the speech on Imam’s purported comment on setting fire to detention camps, the SPP submitted, “What could be more to say that he is inciting violence? He says that detention camps must be burned. How can someone say that this is peaceful?”

“The first step is to bring people together, give them anger from within and then utilise it. And we must keep in mind that he is somebody who has done his thesis on riots. He knows what he is saying. He is not someone like me who doesn’t know how to do it,” Prasad told the court.

On August 23, Imam’s lawyers wrapped up arguments for his bail in the UAPA case. His lawyers had submitted that “without criticism a society dies and becomes a heap of sheep.”