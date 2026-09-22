2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin’s wedding

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Sharjeel Imam a week’s interim bail in the “larger conspiracy case” linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots to attend his cousin’s wedding.

Imam will be on bail from October 4 to October 10.

The student activist has been lodged in Tihar Jail for six years in relation to the case lodged by the Special Cell under the stringent anti-terror law.

“The report as filed by the IO shows that the marriage of Danish Imam and Fahad Imam, cousins of the applicant, have been verified, which is going to be solemnised on 04.10.2026 and 07.10.2026 respectively. Considering the fact that this is only the second application of the applicant for interim bail, and that too for the purpose of attending the marriage of his real cousins, the court deems it appropriate to grant him the desired relief,” said Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court in an order dated September 22.