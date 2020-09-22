Delhi riots: Radical group called for protest against SC’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict

Over 53 people died Police said on December 4, 2019, the Cabinet Committee gave nod to present the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both the houses of parliament.

A radical communal group named “Student of Jamia” (SOJ) had distributed pamphlets to moblise students of Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, police have alleged in the charge sheet. Delhi Police alleged that JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is one of the key conspirators in the communal violence, was in touch with the SOJ group.

The charge sheet filed on September 16 in a court here also stated that a WhatsApp group of “Muslim Students of JNU” (MSJ) was formed and Imam was the main and active member of the group.

Police said on December 4, 2019, the Cabinet Committee gave nod to present the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both the houses of parliament. “Thereafter, in the intervening night of December 5/6, 2019, a WhatsApp group of ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ (MSJ) was formed and Sharjeel Imam was the main and active member of the group, the creation of the WhatsApp group was the brain child of Imam.

“WhatsApp chat between Imam and Arshad Warsi, student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, revealed that Imam was in touch with a radical communal group of ‘Student of Jamia’ (SOJ). Chat also revealed that both MSJ and SOJ were distributing pamphlets in various mosques in Delhi,” it claimed.

Police alleged that on December 6, 2019, the pamphlets printed by MSJ were so printed that it would create a “sense of fear and insecurity among the Muslim community”.

“Chats also revealed that SOJ’s pamphlets distributed on December 6, 2019 were against the verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019 in the Babri Masjid issue and pamphlets were distributed by SOJ for mobilising the students of JMI in this regard. The date, time and venue of protest against the SC order was on December 6, 2019, at 4.30 pm at Polytechnic lawn JMI university.

“On December 6, 2019, the pamphlets printed by MSJ were distributed in the area of Jama Masjid and Nizamuddin. Contents of the pamphlets were written by Imam, as revealed in his chat with Arshad Warsi of SOJ. Pamphlets so printed were having content, which would create a “sense of fear and insecurity among the Muslim community,” the charge sheet alleged.

The apex court on November 9, 2019 had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque.

The Babri Mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. Imam also revealed about his intention of joining the protest of United Against Hate at Jantar Mantar on December 7, 2019, in his chats with Arshad Warsi of SOJ, police stated.

“Sharjeel also revealed in the chat that he was planning something big, for which he would be mobilising the students of AMU, DU with the help of members of MSJ in next two days,” the charge sheet further alleged.

Imam has been arrested in the case related to the larger conspiracy in the north east Delhi riots in February but he has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet yet. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

