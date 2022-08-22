scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Delhi riots: ‘Probe incongruous’, says court after complainant in attempted murder case made accused

The complainant Sajid alleged that on Feb 25, 2020, while trying to escape a riotous crowd, he was hit by a gunshot. During the probe, investigators deduced that Sajid was part of the mob as he had suffered an injury in the riots.

The judge said it seems that the entire focus of the investigation has been to show the involvement of the six accused with the riotous mob which led to a gunshot injury to the complainant, Sajid. (File)

When a complainant in a northeast Delhi riots case was made an accused in an attempt-to-murder case that targeted him, a Delhi court called the investigation incongruous and stated that “by this logic, every injured person in a riots case can be made an accused”.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in an order passed on August 18, discharged six men booked for attempted murder in the case after pursuing the supplementary chargesheet. The judge said it seems that the entire focus of the investigation has been to show the involvement of the six accused with the riotous mob which led to a gunshot injury to the complainant, Sajid.

“However, curiously, Sajid during investigation was made an accused. One of the primary reasons was that since he had suffered a gunshot injury during the riots, he can be held to be part of the riotous mob. By this logic, every injured person in a riots case can be made an accused,” the court said.

The court said that the “investigation begs the question as to how the prosecution, on the one hand, has charged six accused persons under Section 307 IPC… for the attempted murder of injured Sajid who has also been made as an accused in this case for the offence of rioting.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Sajid alleged that on February 25, 2020, while trying to escape a riotous crowd, he was hit by a gunshot. During the investigation, Sajid was examined and since he had suffered an injury in riots, it was deduced that he was part of the riotous mob.

In March 2020, a constable gave a statement identifying all six accused as being part of the riotous mob. While five of them were arrested on the principle of unlawful assembly, another accused was later held after being identified by the constable.

The court said that for the purpose of proving the gunshot injury to the complainant, section 307 cannot be proved but “how will Sajid appear as a witness in a case in which he himself is an accused.”

Advertisement

“These aspects of investigation are incongruous in as much as if Sajid is stated to be an accused in this matter, he can’t be made a witness as then he would be as a witness who will give the testimony on behalf of the prosecution and also the accused who does cross-examination of himself,” the court said.

More from Delhi

The court said that section 307 IPC cannot be made out in the way in which the prosecution seeks, and only sections related to rioting can be attracted.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:09:16 am
Next Story

BJP have reached out, offered to drop cases if I join: Manish Sisodia

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement