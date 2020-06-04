Delhi riots: Police to file two more chargesheets

The police investigation in the murder of brothers Hashim Ali and Amir Ali on February 26 night in northeast Delhi’s Johripur has found that “during the peak rioting, a WhastApp group was created on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, which has 125 members”. The police investigation in the murder of brothers Hashim Ali and Amir Ali on February 26 night in northeast Delhi’s Johripur has found that “during the peak rioting, a WhastApp group was created on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, which has 125 members”.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is set to file two more chargesheets in cases pertaining to northeast Delhi riots that took place in February.

The police investigation in the murder of brothers Hashim Ali and Amir Ali on February 26 night in northeast Delhi’s Johripur has found that “during the peak rioting, a WhastApp group was created on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, which has 125 members”.

According to the Delhi Police statement shared by Additional PRO Anil Mittal Thursday morning, “two active members of the WhatsApp group were located and joined in the investigation. During the investigation, their mobile phones were scanned and the specific WhatsApp group created on February 25 was also identified”.

The police claim that during the investigation, “it was revealed that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in active rioting”.

In the statement, Delhi Police also claim that “around 9.40 am on February 27, three dead bodies were recovered” from the area, and “one body was found on the same day around 4 pm from Johripur nallah”. On the basis of eyewitness accounts and technical evidences, nine people were arrested for the murder of Hashim, and 11 were arrested for the murder of Amir.

The statement further states: “Both the deceased were real brothers who were murdered on February 26 between 9 pm and 10 pm. All the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. Their several bail applications have been rejected.”

On Thursday, the Crime Branch will also file a chargesheet in the murder of Dilbar Negi, who used to work at Anil Sweet shop in Shiv Vihar.

The brief statement shared by the Delhi Police Thursday morning added, “At about 3 pm, a mob of Muslim community came from Brijpuri Pulia side and started rioting. The rioting mob targeted the properties of Hindus i.e. Anil Sweets, Anil Dairy & Pastry shop, book shop, DRP school, and godown of Anil Sweet shop, by torching them till late night and the mob of the same rioters community remained dominant till late night.”

The statement also mentions that, in the meantime, “one Rahul Solanki of Mahalaxmi Enclave was also shot dead late evening. In close proximity, as many as 12 cases of rioting, arson, and murder were registered.”

The statement says that Negi “on the fateful day had gone to the godown of Anil Sweet shop for lunch and to rest. He could not be located till late night. The riots continued on February 25. On February 26 afternoon, local police of Gokalpuri police station came to know about the dead body of a male person at the godown of Anil Sweet shop.”

Police claim that the body was charred and was later identified as Negi’s. In the note, the police claim that “available CCTV footage was collected, as most of the CCTV cameras in close proximity had been destroyed by the rioters. The CDRs of the witnesses and suspects were analysed and on the basis of eye-witness accounts and technical evidences, 12 accused persons were arrested.” Police said that accused persons had applied for bail several times “which were opposed on the merits, hence dismissed… all the accused persons are presently languishing in judicial custody.”

