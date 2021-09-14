scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Delhi riots: Police to file separate chargesheets after court questions clubbing of FIRs

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had asked the police why five incidents of alleged rioting, theft, and arson took place at three different blocks C, D, and E of Delhi's Bhajanpura area on different dates were clubbed in a single FIR and chargesheet.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 10:55:29 am
delhi news, delhi news latest, delhi riots news, northeast delhi riots newsWhile framing the charges, the sessions judge revoked the arson charges against the accused, noting that the shopkeepers did not allege the commission of the offence and that there is no CCTV footage. (Express File)

Following questions by a Delhi court over why different incidents of rioting were clubbed in a single FIR, the police have informed the court that it has decided to segregate and file separate charge sheets in the cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had asked the police why five incidents of alleged rioting, theft, and arson took place at three different blocks C, D, and E of Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on different dates were clubbed in a single FIR and chargesheet.

The police in their status report stated that complaints of rioting that took place in D and E blocks “will be investigated separately and in all these three incidents separate chargesheets will be filed”.

In this case, two accused – Neeraj and Manish – were arrested based on two complaints filed by the shopkeepers who alleged that their shops were allegedly looted and vandalised by the riotous mob during the communal violence.

While framing the charges, the sessions judge revoked the arson charges against the accused, noting that the shopkeepers did not allege the commission of the offence and that there is no CCTV footage.

