Delhi riots: Police to file chargesheet in murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma

IB official Ankit Sharma was murdered on February 25 in Northeast Delhi. IB official Ankit Sharma was murdered on February 25 in Northeast Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it will file two more chargesheets pertaining to northeast Delhi riots that took place in February – one in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma, the other on the rioting that took place outside Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar.

On Tuesday, the police had filed two chargesheets in other cases.

The Delhi Police released a statement regarding the Ankit Sharma chargesheet Wednesday, which said that the murder took place on February 25 evening outside AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house in Khajuri Khas.

“After killing Sharma, the mob had thrown his dead body in a nearby drain… which was fished out from the drain next morning. A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of persons are seen dumping the dead body in the drain,” says the police statement.

The Delhi Police stated that during post-mortem, doctors found “51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit’s body.”

Police says that investigation has revealed that there “was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area.”

It also said that Sharma was “specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi.” Police says that Hussain is the “main person who had been instigating the mob on February 24 and 25 in Chand Bagh area.” A charge-sheet in another case related to the riots was filed against Hussain by the Crime Branch on Tuesday.

Police say that during investigation, “the blood-stained knife used to stab Sharma and the blood-stained clothes of the killer (with Sharma’s blood) were recovered. Another knife used in the crime was also recovered.” Police said that Hussain’s licensed pistol was seized in a separate case.

