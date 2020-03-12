Delhi riots: Police say seven arrested for head constable Rattan Lal’s killing

Head Constable Rattan Lal was killed by a mob on February 24. Head Constable Rattan Lal was killed by a mob on February 24.

The Delhi Police on Thursday released names of seven people arrested in connection with the murder of head constable Rattan Lal during communal violence in northeast Delhi last month.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police spokesperson M S Randhawa said that they have registered a total of 712 FIRs and arrested over 215 people so far in connection with the riots, which left over 50 dead and many injured.

On February 24, Lal died after a group of protesters clashed with the police on Wazirabad road. A senior police officer said, “A case was registered at Dayalpur Police Station. Lal succumbed to bullet injuries during the clash. Seven men have been arrested. During the investigation, we found that an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest was held near the spot. A conspiracy was hatched to attack the police.”

The accused have been identified as Saleem Malik, Mohd Jalaluddin, Mohd Ayub, Mohd Yunus, Arif, Saleem Khan – all residents of Chand Bagh and Md Danish from Loni.

In another case of murder, the police have arrested four men. On February 25, a man named Musharraf was allegedly dragged out of his house and thrashed by a mob. His body was later dumped in a drain. The incident took place near Gokulpuri. The police recovered the body after they received a complaint from the man’s wife. During the investigation, the police recovered CCTV footage and then arrested four men in connection to the murder case. The men have been charged for rioting and murder.

The police spokesperson said they have made progress in several cases of murder and arson with the help of face recognition and other technical evidence.

An 85-year-old named Akbari died inside her house when a mob set her house on fire on February 25. A case of rioting and dacoity along with murder was registered. The police recovered technical surveillance from phones of complainants and identified and arrested two men, Arun and Varun, who are siblings and live in Gambri.

