A call centre job and a landline: How police nabbed woman wanted for cop’s murder in Delhi riots

Absconding for nearly three years since the northeast Delhi riots, 27-year-old Ravish Fatima would have evaded arrest by Delhi Police had it not been for calls made from a landline phone that her customer service company had given her.

Fatima, accused in the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 riots, went incommunicado after the incident on February 24 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court after a few months. She was among the five accused people who were absconding.

Police have also alleged that she was involved in organising protests and assembling people at protest sites and provoking them to riot.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police commissioner issued a reward of Rs 50,000 on her arrest and teams of the Special Cell, Crime Branch and district police started work.

While her parents and brother reside in Jammu, her sister lives at Maujpur in northeast Delhi. After the incident, she married Sikander, (28) and started living with him at different places on rent.

Last year, she rented a house in Maujpur, a senior officer said. “Sikander kept his phone switched off and his family did not not know his whereabouts.”

The officer said that Fatima, a BA graduate, kept changing her mobile numbers and tracking her location through call data record analysis became a tedious task. “All our technical surveillance mounted for years faced a roadblock as she either kept changing her SIM cards or only used to make internet calls,” the officer said. “Subsequently, around August last year, we got information that Fatima was in touch with her in-laws, and we analysed their call data records.”

Police saw a pattern in the calls made by her father-in-law. Said another officer, “He kept calling the landline number of an eyewear company’s call centre every alternate day and similarly, the number made short-duration calls to him… We didn’t question him regarding the calls as he would have known and informed Fatima or Sikander that we were tailing them.”

Observing the suspicious activity, a police team was deployed to the company’s office in Gurgaon, where the manager told them that they had outsourced their customer service operations to a Noida firm.

“We reached the firm where the staff coordinator told us that Ravish had been working with them for the past two years. The coordinator said she was working from home and would come to the office every three months for a meeting, for which Sikander would drop her,” the officer said.

The coordinator told police that employees who work from home had been given a landline phone and a laptop by the company. “Her supervisors told us that she was performing well, so they didn’t have a problem with her working from home,” a source said.

Eventually, police made a plan and asked the coordinator to call Fatima for a meeting at the office to discuss her “revised remuneration”.

On October 13 last year, at 5.35pm, police saw Fatima coming to the office on a bike with her husband, following which both were arrested.

Fatima told police that she had mostly used the office landline number for calling her family and relatives in order to avoid suspicion. “If she didn’t work as a customer care executive and didn’t use the company’s phone, it would have been next to impossible to trace her as she was technologically savvy and knew how to beat police’s technical surveillance,” said DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.