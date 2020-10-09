Pelting stones, egging on mob during riots: Delhi govt flags ‘police complicity’ videos

The four other videos flagged by the Home Department feature men making open threats and calling for violence meant to target a particular community. (File Photo)

On October 5, the Delhi Government’s Home Department flagged a set of seven videoclips to the Delhi Police that include two of policemen purportedly throwing bricks alongside rioters and egging them on during the Northeast Delhi riots. A third shows policemen purportedly making five injured men, lying on the ground, sing the national anthem.

Two days later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) has replied that action has been taken on three of the videos, while the rest “are being analysed and report regarding the same will be submitted in due course of time after ascertaining location, and exact date and time”.

On the national anthem video, the Delhi Police has said that “investigation is being carried out by special investigation team of the Crime Branch”.

One of the videos purportedly shows groups of policemen carrying arms and batons throwing portions of bricks alongside alleged rioters. The faces of the policemen as well as the rioters are visible. A police outpost seen in the video indicates the site of the incident. This incident, the police response said, is being analysed.

Another video shows policemen standing alongside alleged rioters. A few seconds into the clip, they are seen purportedly ordering the rioters to charge towards the opposite direction, following which both policemen and civilians start throwing bricks. Several faces are visible, as well as several shop hoardings with their addresses. This incident, too, as per the police response, is being analysed.

The third video is of the men purportedly being made to sing the national anthem. One of the men, identified as Faizan (24), had later died. In this incident, a case been lodged under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Bhajanpura Police Station, the police response said.

The four other videos flagged by the Home Department feature men making open threats and calling for violence meant to target a particular community. Police have replied that they have taken action in two of these videos, and are analysing the other two.

