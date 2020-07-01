Delhi riots: Nine charged in three murders

The chargesheets were filed on Monday before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam for the alleged murder of Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali. The chargesheets were filed on Monday before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam for the alleged murder of Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali.

Delhi Police has filed three chargesheets against nine persons for allegedly bludgeoning three people to death in separate cases during the Northeast Delhi riots in February.



Though police said that nine men had died at Johripur Puliya-Bhagirathi Vihar drain on February 25 and 26, the chargesheets have been filed in relation to three deaths as the investigation in the matter is still underway. Police have charged the accused with rioting, murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy in all three cases.

“During investigation, it has been established that a group of Hindus comprising of accused persons — Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary, Vivek Panchal, Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary and Himanshu Thakur, along with other identified and unidentified rioters — became active in Ganga Vihar/Bhagirathi Vihar area since the morning of February 25 to 26 midnight and bludgeoned nine Muslim persons to death and injured several persons in Bhagirathi Vihar and other area,” police said a brief note on the chargesheets. The court has put up the chargesheets for consideration on July 13.

In the first case, on February 26, Hamza was killed by the rioters while he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar about 9.15 pm, police said. He was then thrown in sewage near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar. In the second case, Aamin was killed and thrown into a sewage drain on February 25 by rioters near C Block Bhagirathi Vihar, while in the third, Bhure Ali was killed near C block Bhagirathi Vihar on February 26, police said.

