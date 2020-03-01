‘Delhi riots result of confusion by Oppn over govt policies,’ says Naqvi

Naqvi said, “Delhi was deliberately chosen by the bogus bashing brigade in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR. Leaders of opposition parties visiting Shaheen Bagh never tried to pacify them but rather, they tried to provoke them.” (Express) Naqvi said, “Delhi was deliberately chosen by the bogus bashing brigade in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR. Leaders of opposition parties visiting Shaheen Bagh never tried to pacify them but rather, they tried to provoke them.” (Express)

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the Delhi riots were a result of confusion created by opposition parties about the Central government’s policies. Without naming BJP leader Kapil Mishra, he also said that there are miscreants on both sides, and those who have instigated these riots will not be spared.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Naqvi, the only Muslim face in the Narendra Modi government, said that those behind the riots are “professional political provokers”.

“They were trying it since 2014… Starting from the protests on so-called intolerance, award wapsi, Shaheen Bagh, where some innocent women were misled to sit there and protest, and these Delhi riots — all should be seen as linked,” he said.

The minister added, “Delhi was deliberately chosen by the bogus bashing brigade in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR. Leaders of opposition parties visiting Shaheen Bagh never tried to pacify them but rather, they tried to provoke them. The Delhi riots are a result of all this confusion created by opposition parties about the Modi government’s policies. This should not have happened, this must not be repeated. And it will not be repeated.”

When he was asked whether Mishra should also be held responsible for instigating the riots, Naqvi said, “Whoever is the culprit will not be spared. He may be of this side or that side. I don’t want to take anybody’s name, but whoever he is, he will not be spared.”

He said “provokers and perpetrators” will be in prison, while peace and harmony will prevail, adding, “Don’t think that any such person will be spared. Anybody who committed such acts will not be spared. Whoever has done it, he must realise that under Modi ji, one can’t even think that after setting fire to the country or its part, he will be spared. We will defeat all such evil forces.”

When asked whether responsibility for the riots should also be accorded to the Central government, under whose purview the Delhi Police falls, Naqvi said, “Now priority should be that peace must prevail. Bad times must end soon. An SIT has been constituted. Who is responsible, who is not, let the SIT find out. Modi-ji has said time and again that the battle is against evil forces, not against any religion or community…”

He further said, “Development with dignity, development without discrimination and empowerment without appeasement are our USPs, along with good governance since the Modi government came to power in 2014. Some people can’t digest that… From Bhivandi to Bhagalpur and Maliana to Malegaon, from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, there were over 5,000 riots during Congress governments. Except Muzaffarnagar, there were no riots during our government’s tenure, and the Muzaffarnagar riot was also controlled soon.”

Naqvi said the Modi government’s policies are helping Muslims and empowering them without appeasement. He stated, “Nearly 6 lakh villages are electrified now, and among the villages which are newly electrified, nearly 50 per cent are Muslim-majority villages. Nearly 31 per cent beneficiaries of housing scheme are minorities, and the majority of them are Muslims. When the PM is giving light in their houses, will he bring darkness to their homes? The fact is that opposition parties have failed to convince people, so they are confusing them.”

