Delhi violence: When a DU student rushed to fetch sister from school

A day later, the family went back to the village and tried to search for documents and jewellery, but couldn’t find anything. They now have photographs of the debris and burnt walls. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav) A day later, the family went back to the village and tried to search for documents and jewellery, but couldn’t find anything. They now have photographs of the debris and burnt walls. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav)

Rizwana Ahmed, a 20-year-old DU student, sat with her family of seven inside the relief camp in Karawal Nagar on Sunday. Five days earlier, a mob broke into her house in Garhi Mendu and set the place on fire. A few families in the small village say they were targeted, and their houses and shops arsoned. Officials at this relief camp said most of the riot-affected people are from the village.

The eldest among five siblings, Rizwana and her family have only their mobile phones and wallets. On the day of the incident, she was attending college when she received a call from her mother. “She told me there was news of riots in the area. I was shocked, my sister Unafsha was at Tukhmirpur for her board exam. I rushed there and brought her back home.”

Unafsha (16) said, “We locked ourselves inside the house and thought everything would be fine. Then, around 6 or 7 pm, I saw a group of men with lathis outside our house. They jumped over the walls and were trying to break in. We escaped through the back door in time. We took an autorickshaw and went to a friend’s place in Khajuri Khas. When things got tense there, we left for the relief camp.”

A day later, the family went back to the village and tried to search for documents and jewellery, but couldn’t find anything. They now have photographs of the debris and burnt walls.

Rizwana said, ” I want to become a teacher, but now I don’t have any certificates. I want me and my sister to be able to take our exams. We also want our house back. My family bought the place 20 years ago.”

While the shops and other markets in the area have reopened, a few families grieved over the lost houses and businesses.

Abid Hussain (26) owns a store named Gulshan at the main market in Garhi Mendu. His was among the three shops that were targeted by a mob in the market on February 24.

On Sunday, Abid returned to his shop and tried to clean the debris. He said, “We have two shops in the same lane. My uncle and father bought the shop 50 years ago. The caretaker of the building, Manish, lived on the top floor. Five days ago, I got a call from him at midnight about the mob. They attacked him, but he pleaded and he was spared. However, the shop was vandalised and burnt.”

Manish has returned to his hometown in UP, said Abid. He stared at other shops and said, “I don’t know what I am doing here. Even if I clean the mess, I can’t start working here again. We have lost all inventory and money. Maybe we’ll start another business if the government gives us money.”

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was trying to ensure help reaches everyone. “We are putting in our best efforts. I am personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need. Our aim is to bring their life back on track. We want people to return to their homes and be welcome by their neighbours,” he tweeted.

He locked the shop after some time and left the market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.