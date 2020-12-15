Delhi police tells court: ‘Kalita trying to show Kapil Mishra behind riots’

In a video tweeted by him on February 23 — a day before riots broke out in Northeast Delhi — Mishra can be seen addressing a pro-CAA gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal and standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

The Delhi Police, while opposing the bail application of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in connection with a Northeast Delhi riots case, has told a Delhi court that she was creating “narratives” to show that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was behind the riots, and making this viral to make people believe it was the truth.

The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who appeared for the police. Kalita is facing trial in a case where the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against her over charges that she was part of a conspiracy that led to the riots.

The court put up the matter for further hearing on December 16.

Citing a media report, Kalita’s counsel Adit Pujari had argued that the riots were not started by the anti-CAA protesters, but rather by pro-CAA protesters led by Mishra.

The public prosecutor, however, told the court: “First the accused create a narrative and then make the larger masses believe that the narrative that you are giving out is correct, so that the masses believe that the prosecution is targeted against one community… Will these media reports decide the fate of prosecution? The accused is trying to show that Kapil Mishra was behind all these and that the police was investigating only one side… Why has the accused relied on media reports? Because the accused also need to take shelter under something.”

“If the investigation, the prosecution and this country is to continue on the foundation of what is being reported in the media, then that is the end of rule of law,” Prasad said.

Regarding Pujari’s contention that the prosecution had selectively placed messages from WhatsApp chats to prove their case against Kalita, Prasad said that “every bit and pieces of investigation cannot be part of the chargesheet”.

He said Kalita cannot say that her case is different from that of the co-accused Sharjeel Imam and that they were following separate paths.

“I have demonstrated from the tweet of Pinjra Tod that Pinjra Tod was supporting Sharjeel Imam. From the speeches of Imam, it is clear what was the intent. When I want to connect the two, the accused says they were travelling in separate paths and not to connect them. All that the accused was trying to do is create a narrative and not go beyond that,” Prasad said.

He further said from the statements of witnesses, it was seen that the narrative that pro-CAA protesters started the riots was false

