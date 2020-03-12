Delhi riots: 23-year-old arrested in connection with IB staffer’s killing

Delhi Police Special Cell officers with Salman, who was arrested in connection with the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. (Express photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Police Special Cell officers with Salman, who was arrested in connection with the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. (Express photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots in Khajuri Khas. Sharma’s body was found in a drain in northeast Delhi on February 26, a day after he went missing.

Police sources said the man has been identified as Haseen alias Salman, a resident of Nand Nagri.

#UPDATE: The accused identified as Haseen alias Salman in police custody at Lodhi Colony. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/bkKZHGICqD — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) March 12, 2020

“The arrest was made by the special cell after they received some specific information and technical evidence against Haseen, who was earlier arrested in several cases of robbery,” police sources said. Police are conducting raids to nab his four associates.

Last week, police had arrested AAP’s suspended municipal councilor Tahir Hussain in connection with the riots. Hussain has also been named in the FIR registered in connection with Ankit Sharma’s killing.

In his complaint, Ankit’s father has alleged that Hussain had “assembled goons” at his residence, and they were firing guns and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop. A day later, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Hussain on charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction.

“On February 25, Ankit came back home but left around 5 pm to buy groceries. When he did not return, we started looking for him at different police stations and hospitals. We couldn’t find him and filed a missing report. Later, a neighbour told me that he saw Ankit with a friend. We went to his place and asked about Ankit. He told us that there were rumours that a man was beaten to death near Chand Bagh bridge and his body was dumped in a drain,” Ankit’s father had said.

After the family informed police, local divers were deployed to find the body. His father said in the complaint that there were multiple stab wounds on his son’s body, as well as burn injuries.

“I believe Tahir’s goons assembled at his office and killed my son. Later, they dumped the body in a drain,” alleged the father in the police complaint. Hussain has claimed that he was nowhere near the area where Sharma was killed and has individuals who can testify the same.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi last month has left 53 dead and over 200 injured and several displaced as the carnage ravaged areas of Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Brijpuri and Mustafabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd