Delhi riots: HC adjourns UAPA accused Gulfisha Fatima’s habeas corpus plea, cites large number of cases

Citing a large number of cases listed before it, the Delhi High Court Friday adjourned the hearing on northeast Delhi riots accused Gulfisha Fatima’s habeas corpus plea seeking release in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case relating to “larger conspiracy” that led to the riots last year.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon adjourned the hearing to July 5.

On the last date of hearing, the high court had directed Fatima’s counsel to file a rejoinder to the police’s response and listed the case for hearing on June 18.

The Delhi Police had opposed a habeas corpus plea by student activist Fatima stating that it was not maintainable, but is a “blatant abuse of the process of law and deserves to be dismissed with cost.”

Fatima was arrested in the case on April 11 and is currently under judicial custody. She has claimed that her detention in judicial custody is “illegal and invalid.”